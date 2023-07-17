TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We are officially less than 100 days away from the 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade. Already, Viva La Rosa is working to build their lineup for a big comeback for a second year.

“For this year, we want to go even bigger and better,” said Viva La Rosa Committee member, Paulina Pedroza.

They are planning to represent at least 20 Latino countries showcasing their native attire, music and rich culture.

“This year, we are hoping to have the Aztec dancers again, mariachis, of course as many bands as possible. This is an open invitation for all of the Hispanic community,” said Pedroza.

The mastermind behind the group is Tyler immigration attorney, Ginger Young. As a member of the East Texas community for more than two decades, Young has been linked to many years with the Rose Festival organization. From volunteering, and organizing the Queen’s Coronation, to her daughter being featured in 2022.

“I would invite clients to the Queen’s Tea and the Parade and a common comment I’d get was either, ‘I don’t know anything about Rose Festival.’ This is the 90th year! Or, ‘we are not invited, we aren’t supposed to participate in that,’ so it broke my heart,” said Young.

From there, the idea transformed into reality rather quickly. With the festival held in October, which is also recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month, the celebration is even bigger.

“So Quincenereas for the float was really limited to Quincenereas. Those girls, Hispanic or otherwise, that have celebrated their 15th birthday this calendar year– may have to have a couple of exceptions if it was between October and December of last year. We want young women to show their dresses. We want them to show off their pride and their heritage,” said Young.

You do not have to be Hispanic to be a part of this occasion. Any young East Texas woman is eligible to apply and participate if they are celebrating their 15th birthday in 2023. You can pick up an application at a Hispanic business throughout East Texas, or at Flowers Davis Immigration Law Office.

“Rose Festival is for the entire community. I hope more people learn each year that it is for the entire… not only Smith County, Tyler- but the East Texas community,” said Young.

As they look for a new line of young women to represent and celebrate inclusivity and culture in the Rose Capital of America.

“Ginger has impacted lots of families here in town. She has gained our trust. So, if she’s guiding this project- that means our Latinos are safe. I’m just the right hand… but she is the soul and the Madrina (Godmother) of the 60 Quincenereas,” said Pedroza.

On Tuesday, July 18, there will be a community Q&A Meeting for all those interested in participating in the festival this year. It will be held at Flowers David Immigration Law Office starting at 7 p.m. (1021 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler near TK Gorman).

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. The Festival is on Oct. 21.

For more information on applications and free bumper stickers, see below:

To directly contact the committee, visit their Facebook page.

Or you can pick one up at the following businesses: