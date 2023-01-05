TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade queen and theme was announced on Thursday.

The 2023 queen is Laura Bryan, a Tyler native, and the theme is The Story of Film.

Along with the Queen, the Princess, Ladies-in-Waiting and Attendants were also revealed.

The Texas Rose Festival dates back to 1933 and was postponed only twice before: first due to World War II and again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.