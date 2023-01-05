TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 90th Texas Rose Festival Parade queen and theme was announced on Thursday.
The 2023 queen is Laura Bryan, a Tyler native, and the theme is The Story of Film.
Along with the Queen, the Princess, Ladies-in-Waiting and Attendants were also revealed.
The Texas Rose Festival dates back to 1933 and was postponed only twice before: first due to World War II and again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KETK is a local sponsor of the Texas Rose Festival. For the latest news and features on all the enchanting ceremonies, events and more, keep up with us on air, online and on our app.
The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition. To catch up on all the excitement, scan the QR code pictured here.