EMPIRES OF ENCHANTMENT: Molly Louise Berry named 89th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a press conference Thursday evening, the Texas Rose Festival President announced the new theme, queen and royal court for the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival.

The theme for the 2022 Texas Rose Festival is “Empires of Enchantment.”

“Empires from around the world present their first gifts– beautiful views, breathtaking experiencing, and glorious jewels, to honor the queen of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.”

On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., we learned the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Theme, Queen, Princess, Duchess of the Rose Growers, Ladies-in-Waiting and Attendants.

Molly Louise Berry was named the 89th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Lawrence Berry and Craig Berry.

Berry fondly recalled serving as a royal attendant in the festival in 2007, saying it was the most exciting experience she had as a child.

“I cannot believe the day is finally here that I am even able to be a participant, much less chosen as the queen,” Berry said.

Olivia Bristol Young was named the Princess of the Texas Rose Festival, and Duchess of the Rose Growers is Hadley Hills Brewer.

After the formal announcements, there was a Winter Gala and entertainment by The Tuxedo Cats.

“I would say our theme is going to be very elegant, it’s going to be a formal theme,” said Texas Rose Festival Executive Director Liz Ballard. “We just look forward to the great costumes and designs of Jacob Climer this year, but I think that there’s going to be a lot of tradition and people are going to be very pleased.”

The Texas Rose Festival is a beloved tradition in the area, full of ceremonial events and fanfare. In 2020, Anna Grace Hallmark was announced as the new Rose Queen.

The parade was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, but bounced back in 2021 with a full festival.