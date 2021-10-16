TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rose Festival Parade will once again dazzle Tyler streets after a hiatus last year.

Like many other events, the Texas Rose Festival Parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This marked the second time in history the parade was canceled, the other time being World War II.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the parade will assemble at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard, then will travel west on Front Street through the East Texas Fair Grounds and ending inside Rose Stadium.

KETK will stream the parade live on air and in this article at 9 a.m.

The 2021 Rose Festival has the theme “Secrets of the Garden.” Anna Grace Hallmark will be the Rose Queen, while Elizabeth Reid Walker will be the Rose Princess and Emily Ann Milton will be the Dutchess of the Rose Growers.

KETK’s Corrine Benandi, Marcus Bagwell, Katie Pratt, Perry Elyaderani, Frank Jefferson and Lauren Margolis will be live from the parade Saturday morning bringing you the latest.