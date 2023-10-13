TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 90th annual Texas Rose Festival is fast approaching and with it comes the return of the Texas Rose Festival Parade.

Thousands of people line the streets every year to view the parade, but if you are unable to view it in-person, here are three different ways you can still enjoy the 2023 Texas Rose Festival Parade at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21:

Cable

The rose parade will be broadcast live on KETK for the duration of the parade with our very own Kaci Koviak and James Parker hosting. The theme for this year’s festival is The Story of Film.

Online

The parade will be streamed live from the KETK website, KETK Facebook and the KETK App.

En Español

This year, for the first time in 90 years, the Texas Rose Festival Parade will also be broadcast in Spanish on KTPN through KETK.

KTPN can be found on the following channels:

Optimum, Channel 9

Longview and Kilgore Cable, Channel 4

Over the Air, Channel 51.2

Por primera vez, el Desfile de las Rosas de Texas será transmitido en vivo por televisión en Español simultáneamente con nuestra transmisión en Inglés. Sintoniza este 21 de Octubre a las 9 a.m. por KTPN para disfrutar del desfile en Español.