TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 90th Texas Rose Festival is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will feature “The Story of Film.”

To represent this year’s theme, the Ladies in Waiting and Duchesses will be dressed to represent many classic and popular films.

The following is a list of dress themes that will be featured this year by the Ladies in Waiting:

Lauren Bell — “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”

Mary Ella Burlison — “The Matrix”

Maci Drewry — “Troop Beverly Hills”

Sarah Frederick — “Singing in the Rain”

Grace Gordon — “The Princess Bride”

Charlotte Hackney — “Sunset Boulevard”

Kate Jordan — “Mary Poppins”

Sarah Jordan — “Snow White”

Celeste Lay — “An American in Paris”

Millie Martin — “Gilda”

Olivia Patterson — “Jaws”

Emma Schuermann — “Pirates of the Caribbean”

Molly Sherrell — “Marie Antoinette”

Katie Smith — “The Greatest Showman”

Emily Wilson — “Desperately Seeking Susan”

The following dress themes will be worn by the Duchesses:

Olivia Abbott, Duchess of Preston Hollow — “The Wizard of Oz”

Janie Bradford, Duchess of Colonial — “Up”

Chloe Butler, Duchess of Montgomery — “Gigi”

Gracie Dix, Duchess of Park Cities — “The Birds”

Sara Faulconer, Duchess of River Oaks — “Gone with the Wind”

Morgan Good, Duchess of Northwest Dallas — “Legally Blonde”

Chloe Griffith, Duchess of Beaumont — “Around the World in 80 Days”

Grayson Griffith, Duchess of Crockett — “Amadeus”

Catherine Hammer, Duchess of the Metroplex — “Titanic”

Alexandra Heard, Duchess of Memorial — “Mad Max”

Abbie Kate Henderson, Duchess of Cowtown — “Viva Las Vegas”

Bailey Junell, Duchess of Tanglewood — “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Caroline Korman, Duchess of Fort Worth — “Little Shop of Horrors”

Megan Manning, Duchess of North Dallas — “Harry Potter”

Mary Louise Mannon, Duchess of Chevy Chase — “The Hunger Games”

Mia Mithoff, Duchess of Bayou City — “Fantasia”

Elizabeth Monsour, Duchess of Longview — “Willy Wonka”

Haidee Moore, Duchess of McAllen — “The Little Mermaid”

Lillie Morenz, Duchess of Magnolia City — “Moulin Rouge”

Sadie Peeler, Duchess of San Antonio — “Kiss Me Kate”

Anna Robson, Duchess of Highland Park — “Ben Hur”

Jessica Robson, Duchess of Highland Park — “Cleopatra”

Kate Rotan, Duchess of Houston — “9 to 5”

Ramsey Ruffeno, Duchess of Space City — “Steamboat Willy”

Rosemary Sands, Duchess of Dallas — “Harvey”

Catherine Stiles, Duchess of Energy Capital — “Elizabeth”

Lucy Tilden, Duchess of Highland Park Village — “Aladdin”

Kate Wills, Duchess of University Park — “Lord of the Rings”

The dresses will be featured during the Texas Rose Festival Coronation events on Friday, and in the Texas Rose Festival Parade and the Queen’s Tea on Saturday.