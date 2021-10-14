What you need to know about the 2021 Texas Rose Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 88th Texas Rose Festival will be on Saturday and creators are hard at work making sure everything goes to plan for the big day.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic for the second time in all of history. The first cancellation was during World War II.

“It was very heartbreaking, but we certainly wanted to do the right thing,” said Liz Ballard, Executive Director of the famous festival.

She said parking may be a little tricky for the parade and Queen’s Tea, but gave suggestions of how to combat this issue.

“There’s parking that’s going to be available across from front street to walk in towards the building on the north end also the new drive to the rose garden itself has opened up on Houston Street.,” said Ballard. “I would say parking around peach street and walking into the garden for the Queen’s Tea.”

Ballard also recommended wearing comfy shoes for all of the events.

“We’re gonna kind of treat it like we’re tailgating at a football game,” laughed Ballard.

The parade route will begin on the corner of Glenwood and Front Street. The streets of Tyler will soon be lined with people like for the past parades.

“Bring your own chairs along the parade route. If you choose to sit in the stadium, they do tickets at the door, it’s $10 to be in but you get to hear and capture everything that’s going on and know more about the groups that are going by,” said Ballard.

The Rose Stadium will have commentators and pre-parade entertainment like color guard and drill teams. Ballard recommended to get there early to claim a spot.

“It’s a community-wide event. We’ve got such a diverse range of participants,” said Ballard.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. and usually lasts for an hour and a half.

“We’re looking forward to the excitement and the ticket sales and just everybody coming to town and celebrating our great city,” added Ballard.

She said she is ready for another year of roses and Tyler pride.

The weather will be nice and cool for those who want to attend, but East Texans that plan to stay home for the parade, can watch from KETK.com and the KETK mobile app and or tune into KETK at 9 a.m.

In addition to the parade there will be other things for East Texans to do including the following:

Saturday events

The Texas Rose Festival Display will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public. Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale East Texans can check out the Palette of Roses Art Show & Sale at the Rose Garden Center. The event will feature palette of roses art work done in different media. People can check it from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rose Festival Arts & Crafts Fair & Free movie at 7:30 p.m. More than 75 vendors will provide handmade items such as creative art, jewelry, photography, mixed media, food, wood and more. There is a free admission kids zone and concessions for a fee. The movie will be held in the amphitheater at 7:30 pm. in Bergfeld Park at 1510 S. College.

Old Rose Open House 1859 Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Park Visitors and East Texans can tour this iconic historic home & museum and take a stroll on the beautiful grounds. Rose “Belles” will be on hand to greet guests and pose for photographs. The museum is located at 624 N Broadway Ave.

Texas Rose Festival Queen’s Tea The Queen’s Tea will be held at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Sunday events