TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 89th annual Texas Rose Festival is set to open on Thursday and last all weekend. The event returns during a peak season for the roses.

According to the Tyler Rose Garden, the peak season for the roses is mid-April and mid-October making this weekend the ideal time to celebrate in “The Rose Capital of America.”

The local garden houses more than 32,000 bushes and 600 cultivar making it the largest public collection of roses in the United States. According to the garden, smaller and recently planted bushes can be viewed that were planted after the 2020 winter freeze.

“After Winter Storm Uri hit in Feb. 2020, our hardworking maintenance staff have been working tirelessly removing, replanting, and caring for the roses,” according to a page from Tyler Parks & Recreation. “The staff has been caring for hundreds of new bushes that will replace the bushes that didn’t survive the storm.”

The Tyler Rose Garden and Rose Garden Center will house several events during the Texas Rose Festival during the fall peak season. The festival also concludes with a rose display at the garden.

The gardens are regularly free to the public from sunrise to sunset.