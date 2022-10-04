TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of the year again when the Texas Rose Festival Parade will make its way through Tyler!

Thousands of people line the streets near the Rose Garden to watch the parade, but what should you do if you’re not able to attend the parade?

The Texas Rose Festival Parade will be live on KETK and streamed online, right here on our website, at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Tune in to see our very own Kaci Koviak and Judd Baker host the parade on KETK. The theme for the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade is Empires of Enchantment.