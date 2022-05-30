UVALDE, Texas (KETK) – People have donated more than $2.7 million for the family of a teacher who was killed in the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher and taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years. She was one of 21 victims from the tragic incident, wrote our NBC affiliate, KPRC.

Irma’s husband, Joe Garcia, died two days after the shooting from a heart attack.

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” said Austin.

The couple had four children together — Cristian, Jose, Lyliana and Alysandra.

“(Irma) would literally do anything for anybody……no questions asked,” said Irma’s cousin, Debra Austin, on GoFundMe. “She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them.”

All of the money raised through the fundraiser is going to the Garcia family, said Austin.

People around the world have come together to help the grieving family. About 49,000 individuals have donated almost $2.7 million. The family’s initial goal was to raise $10,000.

Austin expressed her gratitude to donors on Sunday.

“I would like to thank all the donors worldwide that have contributed to these wonderful kids,” said Austin. “The prayers and love and support you have sent are so very much appreciated and needed as they continue their journey through life without their mother and father. Joe and Irma were amazing people and two of the most loving parents we as a family have ever known.”

Irma and Joe met many years ago and were high school sweethearts.