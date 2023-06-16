TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Community Bank in Mineola started a cook-out for people in the community who woke up with no power on Friday.

Staff at the bank realized restaurants and grocery stores were all shut down so they started serving burgers in their parking lot for anyone who was hungry.

Organizers said they were just happy to help.

“It’s always awesome to come out and see the people, you know, they just want a hot meal to get out of their house for a little bit where they’re hot too, and get a cold drink of water,” said Robin Averett, VP Loan Officer of Mineola Community Bank.