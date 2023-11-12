TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler teamed up with Artistic Dance Concepts for a production of The Greatest Showman on Sunday.

This is second year of the groups’ collaboration to raise money to give back to the community. Artistic Dance Concepts Performing Arts Conservatory puts on the dance show, and the Junior League of Tyler helps by selling advertisements and sponsorships for the show.

The Artistic Dance Concepts artistic director spoke with KETK about what the performance means to the community.

“This partnership has been an amazing thing for all of these kids. they get to see what giving back really means and how much people really care about kids in the arts,” Bonnie Hotman Pehl, Artistic Dance Concepts artistic director said. “That they get to come out to see them and that we get to share our passion with others and just do what it is that we love the most.”

Pehl added that their Sunday show was completely sold out. To learn more visit the Junior League of Tyler online.