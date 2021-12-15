THE RIDE IS ON US: Roberts & Roberts Law Firm offering free rides during the holidays to prevent drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roberts and Roberts Law Firm is holding its annual ‘The Ride is On Us’ campaign that is aimed at preventing drunk driving during New Year’s Eve and Christmas celebrations.

Roberts and Roberts will provide Longview and Tyler residents with free rides through Jan. 1. For pickup, call Tyler Car Service or use the Pony Ryde app.

The goal is to get people used to calling for a ride home instead of driving intoxicated.

As long as you are in the city limits in Tyler or Longview, you can be picked up from your location and dropped off at home.

