LIST: Things to do at the Tyler Public Library in May

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will host many events for the month of May.

The library will have focused activities for families, children, tween and tweens and adults.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

The library will have outdoor story time with Library Under The Trees. Children and families can join the Library staff for outdoor story times and activities in the park on the following Fridays at 3:30 P.M.

May 7 | Hillside Park located at 1111 E. Erwin St.

May 21 | Southside Park located at 455 Shiloh Rd.

CHILDREN, TWEEN AND TEEN ACTIVITIES

Sticky Wall Art | May 3

Toddlers and preschoolers can pick up a Sticky Wall Art kit for a home activity. Kits and supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kite Kit | May 3

Children in elementary school can make a kite by picking up Kite Activity kits. Kits are available as supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sending Snail Mail: Letter Writing

Each Monday in May, tweens and teens will be able to pick up a kit focused on the aspect of writing, crafting and sending letters. The letters they write will be delivered to a local senior living facility.

ADULT ACTIVITIES

Beginner Computer Classes

Adults can learn computer and email basics with the library staff. For those who are interested, they can contact the library at (903) 593-7323. Classes will be held on the following Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the Library computer lab.

May 8 | Computer Basics

May 22 | Email part 1

June 5 | Email part 2

History and Mysteries

On Wednesdays at 11 a.m. the library will have history and mystery stories on Facebook. Each segment will be dedicated to a story from the past.

Club Read

On May 25 at 10 a.m. Club Read will meet virtually on Zoom to discuss “Leaving Berlin” by Joseph Kanon. Email Club Read at andie.rathbone.66@gmail.com to register.