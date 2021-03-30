This ‘wonder woman’ uses her powers to help the residents of Troup

TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Jill Smith is a superhero.

She uses her powers to help the people in Troup. Smith is the leader of Wonder Women Outreach, a group that passes out food boxes and provides clothes and diapers to families in need.

Smith, like most heroes, comes from humble beginnings. She said her efforts to help others started small and kept growing.

“I started out (operating the relief effort from) the trunk of my car and went into a bedroom in our home and it just grew to the point where we needed a central place,” Smith said.

In November of 2020 she found a building that is now the headquarters of Wonder Women Outreach. It has a pantry full of food and a room that stores other items that people often need.

Smith said the ministry feeds from 150 to 200 people every week.

One of the volunteers who often helps at the ministry is Emily Punches. “I am so blessed to be even a small part of this,” Punches said.

Smith finds joy in helping others.

“I feel like a wonder woman when I make others feel like one,” she said.