TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Libraries in Nacogdoches, Quitman and Maud have received the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association’s 2022 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award.

The Judy B. McDonald Public Library in Nacogdoches, the Maud Public Library and the Quitman Public Library all received the award, making them three of only 73 in the state to be recognized.

According to TMLDA’s website, these 73 were selected out of the 542 public libraries in Texas, because of their excellence in the following ten areas:

Services to underserved populations either through outreach, special programs, collaborations with other libraries or organizations, special classes, special collections, etc.

Innovative and effective marketing materials highlighting basic services and publicity about specific programs the library offers

Collaborative efforts with community organizations

Enhanced service to the public during the past year either through increase in service or a change in type of services

Literacy support for all ages (including summer reading programs)

Support for digital inclusion through public internet access, digital literacy training, and online library services

Support for workforce development

Cultural, topical, and educational programming for adults and families

Professional staff training to include training opportunities for staff at all levels

Any other initiatives that speak to library excellence

When applying for the award, libraries had to include at least one example of how they excelled in each of the ten areas.

For more information, visit the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association online.