TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College hosted a homecoming tailgate and solar eclipse watch party at the W.T Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler on Saturday.

Everyone wore their eclipse glasses and safely watched the spectacular astronomical event unfold.

“With the annular eclipse, which is what we had today, the moon is further away from the sun and so, we wouldn’t see a total eclipse like we will in April,” said Jean Fuller, a TJC educator. “I’m more excited about it, although this one was cool.”

During the eclipse in April, Fuller said it will be a total solar eclipse where you’ll have two minutes where you can look directly at the eclipse without hurting your eyes.

Fuller added that East Texas won’t have another total eclipse in until the next millennium.