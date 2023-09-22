TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A celebration of life for former Tyler Junior College athletic director Kevin Vest was held on Friday. Vest died of cancer on Aug. 7 and now the TJC community is honoring his life.

The TJC band played Vest’s favorite music and coaches, co-workers and Vest’s daughter Macey spoke about what he meant to them. The previous athletic director Dr. Tim Drain announced that the award which used to be named in honor of him will now honor Vest.

Photo courtesy of TJC Athletics.

“I’m super, super pleased that there will always be an award on this campus for a student athlete that has Kevin’s name on it. And I just felt that would be a fitting way to honor him,” said Dr. Drain, Associate Vice Provost of Student Affairs.

The full celebration of life can be viewed on the TJCApacheAthletics YouTube channel.

The Vest family said that in lieu of flowers, you can donate to Kevin’s daughter Macey’s education fund by donating to MaceyEducationFund@gmail.com via Zelle.