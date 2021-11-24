Troup community comes together, raises more than $7,000 to help woman repair her house

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a good home. Clysister Lawson is having to deal with a leaky roof and several other major problems.

“It’s just one of things where…nobody should live like this man,” said Daniel Flores, with Hometown Developments, a real estate developing company.

Lawson has been experiencing these issues for a long time, but she is now is thankful for the help of her community.

“I feel more light now. I can sleep better because I’ve had some restless nights you know,” she said.

Lawson has lived in Troup for more than two decades, and over the years her house has gotten worse. Hometown Developments noticed her problem, and they are lending a helping hand.

“She comes out inviting, and I asked if her roof was leaking. She was like, ‘no, it’s not that bad,’” said Flores.

Flores shared a post on Facebook, urging the community to do anything they could to help. Troup residents responded with more $7,000 in less than a week and dozens were also eager to volunteer.

Other people have let Lawson down before.

“She said people have tried before, but nobody really produced,” said Flores.

Now, the whole community has her back, and she mentioned she feels relieved.

“Well, seems like a burden has been lifted off of me,” said Lawson.

Several businesses have pitched in too. One business in Whitehouse is going to donate a whole hearing and AC unit to Lawson.

Here’s how some people are feeling about their neighbors helping a member of their community.

“Well, I’m really excited all thanks to these young men for spearheading this,” said Steven Oaks, pastor at Gospel Barn.

“Whether it’s Hometown Developments or whoever else you know, we asked the Troup community to come together. That’s exactly what they did for this lady,” said JK Hamilton, with Hometown Developments.

Now, they are turning Lawson’s house into a home.

“I have never in my life had nobody do nothing like this for me in this world,” said Lawson.

Daniel Flores wrote a post on Facebook encouraging people to volunteer and help make the repairs beginning on Friday.

“If anyone would like to come out and volunteer to help- the more the merrier. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers,” he said.