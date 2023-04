TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Tigers will honor Cooper Reid and his family before their game against Waskom on Friday night.

Fans are encouraged to welcome Reid home by wearing his number 22 and Reid’s family will be throwing out the first pitch.

Cooper suffered a severe head injury during last year’s homecoming football game in September and he was only released from the hospital in February.

The event will start around 5:50 p.m. on Friday at the Troup Tiger Baseball Field.