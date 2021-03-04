Tulip field to open in Tyler Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new tulip field is opening Saturday in Tyler.

Despite the recent freeze, Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm will have their first ever tulip field opening Saturday, March 6.

The tulip field is open for photo opportunities and the tulips are for sale for $2.50 each. There will be no admission fee.

Each tulip purchased comes with flower gel, wrapped in a bouquet and tied up with a ribbon.

Photo from Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm Facebook page.

“We have learned a lot (and are still learning) about tulips and have had some crazy weather to navigate,” Plantation Pines Christmas Tree Farm wrote in a Facebook post. “We are thankful for the Lord providing an opportunity to try something new.”

During the freeze, Plantation Pines worked to ensure their tulips survived the icy conditions.

As of now, their hours of operation are:

Saturday, March 6 – 10:00 – 5:00

Sunday, March 7 – 1:00 – 5:00

Monday, March 8-Friday, March 12 – 10:00 – 5:00

They said they will keep everyone updated if their hours change due to availability.

Plantation Pines is located at 10098 County Road 429 in Tyler.