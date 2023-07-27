BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) — Two Rivers Grocery in Big Sandy announced Thursday that they are closing their doors for good.

Manager Keith Langston posted on Facebook an official farewell note, addressing the community and expressing his gratitude.

“After 30 remarkable years, it is with both a heavy heart and a sense of gratitude that I must announce Two Rivers Grocery and Market will be closing its doors,” said Langston.

Langston expressed appreciation to the store’s customers who have supported the business over the past 30 years.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our loyal customers. Without your unwavering support, we would not have thrived and grown throughout the years. You have welcomed us into your homes, shared your stories, and allowed us to be a part of your lives,” Langston said.

Langston also gave thanks to the store’s employees who have served their community through their hard work.

“To our extraordinary team of employees, past and present, I want to express my deepest appreciation. Each one of you has played an integral role in the success of our store, and I am profoundly grateful for your hard work, loyalty, and unwavering commitment,” according to Langston.

Langston wrapped up his statement by extending a heartfelt thanks for all of the friendships made along the way.

“Although our store may be closing, we hope that the relationships and connections forged within its walls will endure. On behalf of everyone at Two Rivers Grocery and Market, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your loyalty, trust, and friendship over the past 30 years.”