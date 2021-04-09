Two teens find $10,000 at Atwoods hardware store during their shift; here’s what they did next

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two Kilgore teens found $10,000 while working their normal shift on Tuesday.

17-year-old Devonte Allen and 19-year-old Josh Young stumbled upon a mysterious bag.

“I didn’t really know what was in the bag until I met up with [Josh] and he was like open it,” Allen said.

Young said that he was glad an Atwood employee found the bag first.

“A customer could’ve easily just taken it and been gone…,” Young said.

The two told their manager and after a few phone calls they were able to contact the owner and returned the cash.

“They were all shocked that we didn’t keep it. Then they started saying it was the right thing to do. I was like yea it was the right thing to do I didn’t just want to take somebody’s money,” Allen said.

They learned a valuable lesson; having integrity is doing the with thing, when no one is watching.