Tyler Animal Shelter launches “beautification” project, calling on local artists help

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Animal Shelter will launch a “beautification” project, and is calling on artists to help them with their makeover.

Three years ago, Tyler Animal Servicers opened their doors to the public.

Both the animal shelter and the Animal Control Department, located at 4218 Chandler Hwy houses 103 dogs and 65 cats.

The City’s shelter features “get acquainted” rooms for people to come in, meet with shelter staff and their potential pet for some time to “get acquainted.”

Last year, 482 pets were adopted, 492 were reunited and 349 animals were transferred to 110 different rescue organization partners.

Over 1000 people come through the doors annually.

The Animal Shelter Beautification Project invites artists of all ages to submit images of their original artwork to be considered for a mural on the walls of the shelter lobby or the get acquainted rooms.

Attached is a complete list of rules for artists wanting to submit their artwork. The deadline to submit artwork will be Jan. 31. 2021 at 11:59 p.m. All artwork is to be submitted digitally on our website: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/animal-services.

Submissions will open on Wednesday, Oct. 14.