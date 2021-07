TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler City Council has hired Tyler-based Garrett & Associates to renovate a building at 1520 W. Front St. that will serve as the future Fire Department headquarters.

The contract for $1.2 million includes installing a generator for backup power to the building, said information from the city

Funding for the project comes from a surplus in the General Fund’s balance, the city said.

