TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The Tyler Area Senior Citizen Association is having it’s 30th anniversary celebration, Thursday at 11 a.m. The festivities will start with Tyler Chamber of Commerce President, Henry Bell speaking on the history of Smith County and end with a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate this milestone.

“TASCA has been an essential part of serving the Tyler community for 30 years and in providing outstanding activities and interactions for our nearly 200 members as they stay active in their senior years,” TASCA Board President Calvin Stilwell said.

The celebration will be held at the TASCA Activity Center, 10495 County Road 2167 in Whitehouse. TASCA facilities regularly host various activities like: bridge, mahjong, 42, bingo and country western dances.

More information about TASCA is available by calling (903) 363-3569, by emailing lwe1tenis@aol.com, or by visiting their website.