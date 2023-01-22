TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler’s urban forestry division celebrated Arbor Day by planting 120 trees at Fun Forest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“Event’s like today, Arbor Day, are incredibly important, especially if you look over the past two years. The City of Tyler has lost thousands of trees from extreme climactic events and so were doing what we can to replant,” said Maddie Burton, City of Tyler Forester.

The event, which started at 10 a.m., featured a short ceremony and then volunteers were taught how to properly plant the trees and the value that these 120 trees will bring to the community.

Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Several vendors and activities were at the event including, a photo booth, Shorty the Squirrel, Kona Ice and the Girl Scouts.