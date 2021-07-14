Tyler City Council adopts plan to improve bus service

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler City Council on Wednesday adopted a plan to shorten travel times of city bus routes and wait times at bus stops for patrons.

The 2021 Transit Route Study recommends improvements be done in stages with the first stage to be implemented next year, said information from the city.

As part of the study, the city hired Toole Design, a consulting firm, to review bus routes, stops and transfer points. The study also used input from citizens, transit bus drivers and those who use the service.

Toole made recommendations to The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Tyler Transit staff which were then tested, said information from the city. Suggestions from transit drivers that tested the recommendations were put in the final report.

“The community will be notified of changes to services by the Transit Department, in compliance with Federal Transit Administration regulations. Included in the report are recommendations for additional improvements that can be made as funding becomes available for additional buses and other facilities,” said a statement from the city.