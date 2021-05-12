Tyler City Council eases restrictions for keeping chickens in city

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler has eased a requirement for being able to keep chickens and other fowl in the backyard of a house.

Previously, the pen or coop had to be at least 50 feet away from the side and back of the property lines. The council voted Wednesday to reduce the length to 15 feet.

“The 50 feet of setback is very restrictive,” Police Chief Jimmy Toler said in a statement released by the city. ”We took the opportunity to look at this and establish some new requirements and make it more accessible to a lot more people who want to have access to farm fresh eggs.”

Residents can have up to six fowl in a pen as long it is not too close to the property lines and is behind the front yard setback of the property.

