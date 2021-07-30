Tyler Civic Theater cancels 2 performances after cast member tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler Civic Theater Center canceled two performances of “West Side Story” this week after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. The theater will resume performances Saturday.

“Unfortunately, one member of our company had unknowingly been exposed to COVID and has since tested positive. Thankfully, the cast member in question is asymptomatic,” said a statement released by TCTC.

Others in the cast or crew are being tested for COVID-19. The theater canceled performances that were set for Thursday and Friday.

“Pending 100% negative test results, we will reopen for Saturday and Sunday’s performances,” the statement said.

The theater recommends that patrons wear a mask while in the building. “TCTC agrees with the CDC recommendations that audience members wear masks while indoors as the cast will be performing unmasked.”

Those who have questions or need to change a reservation can call 903-592-0561.

“We look forward to continuing, safely, in our effort to bring quality local entertainment, enrichment and education to you and our community,” the statement said.