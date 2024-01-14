TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Civic Theater has raised $90,000 as part of their Ghost Light Campaign launched in November.

In less than 60 days, the theater raised more than half of their $140,000 April goal. The money will go toward lights and technology renovations for the stage areas of the Braithwaite and Roger Children’s Theaters.

The Civic Theater told KETK that most of the lights have not been replaced in decades and they want to replace them before their summer productions of “The Wizard of Oz” and “Grease.”

“It has not had new lighting systems since 2000, that means that the lighting system in the Rogers Theater is 23 years-old,” said Lucinda Kittrell, Tyler Civic Theatre fundraiser chair and board member.

The fundraiser gets its name from an old tradition where theaters placed a small lamp in the center of the stage at night for safety and to appease ghosts.