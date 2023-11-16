TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Civic Theatre calls upon an old theatre tradition to spur a community funding campaign.

The theatre world has a lot of superstitions. Some you may have heard of never saying Macbeth in the theatre or saying break a leg instead of good luck, but the Tyler Civic Theatre is introducing East Texas to a lesser-known superstition with a unique fundraising angle.

“The ghost light is an age-old tradition in American theatre,” said Lucinda Kittrell, Tyler Civic Theatre fundraiser chair and board member.

Theatres around the world have placed a small single bulb lamp lit in the center of their stages at night for more than 100 years.

“The ghost light was invented to keep everything safe and to bring good luck,” said Kittrell.

And the ghost light doesn’t just have a meaning of safety, but a supernatural one as well.

“And to keep any resident ghosts either away or happy,” said Kittrell.

Kittrell says the board of members loved the story behind the ghost light, and decided to do something with it.

“We built our very own ghost light and it is going to be the emblem, the logo of our next fundraising initiative,” said Kittrell.

Kittrell adds that the theatre is in desperate need of new LED lights for dressing rooms, hallways and the lobby. Their main stage got upgraded in 2010, but the original area built in 1951 hasn’t seen new lights in years.

“It has not had new lighting systems since 2000, that means the lighting system in the Rogers Theater is 23 years old,” said Kittrell.

It won’t be cheap and comes with a $140,000 price tag, and that’s why they are asking for the communities’ help.

“Technology is very expensive, but then the lights themselves are very expensive that go with the new technology,” said Kittrell.

Kittrell says they hope to have new stage lights installed before the 2024 musicals “The Wizard of Oz” and “Grease.” Tyler Civic Theatre will introduce audiences to an in-person view of the ghost light during their production of “A Christmas Carol” the first two weekends of December.