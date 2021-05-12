Tyler emphasizing park improvements in revised plan

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler will focus on improving parks as part of a revised plan approved Wednesday by the city council.

The plan calls for making improvements at parks over the next four years and revises the Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Master Plan developed by the Parks Board, said information from the city.

Plans for 2022 and 2023 include:

  • renovating P.T. Cole Park
  • making infrastructural improvements at Golden Road Park
  • stabilizing the creek at Rose Rudman Park
  • improving the drainage at Lindsey Park
  • adding a Children’s Bike Park with matching funds from the Tyler Bicycle Club. 

Long-range projects include making improvements to Rose Rudman Trail and Crescent, Herndon Hills, Oak Grove Northside, T.R. Griffith and Children’s Park, the announcement said.

“At the end of this plan, we will have touched every City-owned park,” said Leanne Robinette Manager of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. “Some of these parks have not been improved in decades, so we are excited for the opportunity to update all parks.”

In 2019, the city completed the Legacy Trail, Faulkner Park Skate Park and the Southside Park all-inclusive playground along with renovations at Hillside Park, Gassaway Park, Bergfeld Park and at the Glass Recreation Center.

This year the city is set to improve restrooms at Lindsey Park restrooms, the Bergfeld Park tennis courts and a soccer field at Fun Forest Park.

