Tyler Fire Department earns highest Public Protection Classification rating, reducing insurance rates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department earned the highest Public Protection Classification rating after an assessment in 2020.

PPC ratings affect the cost of property insurance for every home and building in a community which means that insurance rates will decrease.

Residents will need to contact their insurance carriers to request the new classification be included the their police effective May 1.

In addition to receiving the highest PPC rating, Fire Chief David Coble said the Tyler Fire Department is hoping to get a new ladder truck near the UT Tyler area at Station 10.

Coble said how the new truck would be beneficial due to having a bucket which will reduce the hassle of going off the ladder and onto a burning building.

According to a statement from a news release, the new rating put the Tyler Fire Department in the top 2% of all rated fire departments in Texas and the top 1% of about 46,000 communities in the U.S. Insurance Services Offices ratings that assess the readiness of local fire departments by classifying their ability to suppress a fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office verified the score in December 2020, according to the city of Tyler.

The fire department began fixing their rating after they received of things to take care of 10 years ago which included relocating the stations into prominent growth areas, buying two new fire trucks, and the changing of the fire and buildings codes.

“If you have safe buildings and you have a safe fire department that can respond out if in case something happens, then that’s another chance of your insurance being lowered…” Coble said.