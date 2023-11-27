TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United Way of Smith County will hold the 4th annual Tyler Gives, a fundraiser to aid local agencies in East Texas.

Tyler Gives is a one day online fundraising event hosted by United Way of Smith County. On Tuesday, people can choose from several local efforts to donate to on the Tyler Gives donation page.

Participating agencies include the Literacy Council of Tyler, The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, East Texas Food Bank, East Texas Crisis Center and more.

According to the organization, the first $75,000 donated will be matched for donations made between 8 a.m. and midnight. Matching is limited up to $2,000 per individual transaction and up to $20,000 for a single agency, according to the Tyler Gives website.

Donators will also be entered for a chance to win a $750 Marriott gift card. The winner will be announced this week, according to United Way of Smith County.

United Way of Smith County said no fees are taken from any donations made so that the total amount donated make it directly to the agencies.

The total amount raised will be announced Wednesday on Facebook and the Tyler Gives website.