Tyler holds annual 2020 Christmas Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler held its annual Christmas parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Despite other cities and towns canceling their Christmas parades, Tyler will adapt make the event a drive-thru event.

The parade goers will stay in their cars and drive by all of the different floats and displays. This year’s theme of the parade is “Together, we are Rose City strong”.

On Monday, RCOT chose Toni Beasley’s artwork for their Christmas Parade logo contest.

Toni Beasley, 70, from Tyler, won the contest. She painted a vintage truck inside of a snow globe, and the truck had red roses in its trunk. There was also a message painted on the globe that said: “Together we are Rose City strong.”

Beasley submitted her entry to the 2020 Christmas Parade Logo Contest about four weeks ago. She said her painting for the competition was inspired by a 1956 Chevrolet truck that she owns and calls “Rosebud.”

Spectators should enter the parade route from the W Gentry & N Broadway intersection, and participants will enter the parade route from the Front Street & S Broadway Intersection.

Here is a map of the parade: