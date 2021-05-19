Tyler ISD graduating seniors return to Jack Elementary for Begin with the End in Mind Tour

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler ISD graduating seniors who are Jack Elementary School – Tyler ISD alumni returned to the campus Tuesday to participate in what the principal calls a Begin with the End in Mind Tour.

Approximately 30 seniors wore their college T-shirts under their graduation gowns and walked the hallways to many cheers and applause from current Jack Elementary School students.

When the walk was over, the seniors gathered to remember and pray for Tyler High School student and former Jack classmate Patrianna Pettigrew, who died in a car crash at the beginning of May.

Her friend and soon-to-be graduate John Turman led the graduation walk holding her photo and memory close to his heart.