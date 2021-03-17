Tyler ISD mother frustrated with driver for leaving son on bus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — 8-year-old Tyson Spencer and his twin sister Taylor catch the bus around 6:30 in the morning, Monday through Friday. On Tuesday, they made their way to Jack Elementary School like they usually do, only Tyson never got off the bus.

Once the teacher noticed he was gone, she immediately contact his mother.

“No one wants to get a call that says we can’t find your kid or your kid is missing. And that’s what happened to my daughter yesterday morning,” Tyson’s grandma Donna Menes said.

After a thorough search, Tyson was found still on the bus. It turns out Tyson fell asleep and was left on the bus after all the other kids got off.

His mom and grandma say this situation could’ve been avoided if the driver had taken the time to check the bus.

“I put my child in the bus drivers hands for her to take him to the school. Somebody dropped the ball,” Tyson’s mom Dorian Spencer said.

Tyler ISD did not specify whether the bus driver will still work for the district, but did give a statement on the incident.

“During the brief time that the child remained on the bus, there was always an adult and other students present. The student was safely delivered to the elementary campus and was never in harm’s way at any point in time.” Statement from TISD

Tyson’s mom says she’s grateful for the work Tyler ISD did to help find her son.