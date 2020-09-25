Tyler ISD takes their book fair online

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year, Tyler ISD will combine its traditional campus book fairs to create one big district wide online book fair.

“We are so excited about this. Of course we would love to hold book fairs at campuses like we have done in years past, but we are thrilled that even more people can participate online, whether its mom and dad here or Aunt Jane in Oklahoma.” Thurndotte Ray, Tyler ISD Technology Innovation Specialist

At Tyler ISD, the theme of the school year is “Adapt and Deliver”. Moving to one district wide online book fair is the latest example of adapting processes to deliver “positive results”.

Proceeds from the online book fair will not only help individual school libraries, but will also help stock campus digital libraries with various titles and resources that all students can access.

Anyone who wants to shop the Tyler ISD book fair can do so through October 4 at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/tylerindependentschdist.

There is also a link to the online book fair on each campus website.