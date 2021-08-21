Tyler Legacy band holds annual March-a-thon fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Legacy High School kicked off their tenth annual March-a-thon Saturday morning.

Students marched around the Pollard Church and elementary schools, while they played their instruments.

They performed the national anthem and other songs too. The band also played songs on people’s yards.

Parents cheered on their children as they filled Tyler streets with tunes for a special cause.

“We’re here to raise money for different trips to Disney World. Today, throughout the year, we’ll need as much support as we can. The kids will love it and enjoy it,” said Laquita Caldwell, a Tyler Legacy parent.

More than 200 members marched along a 5k route.

The band mentioned they will continue to fundraise for their talented students.