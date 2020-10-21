Tyler, Longview to temporarily suspend curbside recycling

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Tyler and Longview will suspend city curbside recycling programs from Oct. 26 to Nov. 6 while work takes place at a regional recycling center.

Rivers Recycling in Kilgore will be closed during that time for repairs and to add new equipment, said information from the city of Longview.

Both cities use the center to process recycled waste products.

During the suspension period, contents from curbside recycling carts will be disposed of in landfills instead of being recycled.

Curbside recycling will resume in both cities the week of Nov. 9.