Tyler nurse embraces the joy of helping others on Certified Nurses Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Christina Pollard has been a nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances for five years. She is one of the caregivers who was in the spotlight on Friday, Certified Nurses Day.

Pollard said those in the nursing profession are all about commitment and “taking the best care of others.”

When Pollard was a girl she wanted to either be a teacher or a nurse. She chose medicine and hasn’t regretted it. However, this past year was one of the most challenging years she has faced as a healthcare worker during the pandemic.

A difficult part of being a nurse she said is having to be the bearer of bad news to family members who are worried about their loves. Sometimes she has to tell people that someone has died.

“When you find out either or through other nurses that the patient didn’t make it, or whatever it is that happened, I think that’s the most challenging thing for me,” Pollard said.

The breakroom she said is a place to “just relax and step away from the floor and the chaos and everything that’s going on during a shift,” she said.

She said as a team leader she likes the challenge of keeping her team motivated.

“Part of my role is to take care of the nurses. … I really enjoy being that for them,” she said.

She said she appreciates the accolades that nurses receive but for her caring for others is all part of the job she loves.

“They talk about nurses being superheroes. It doesn’t really feel that way. I feel like I’m doing what I’m called to do,” Pollard said.