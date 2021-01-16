Tyler Parks and Recreation, East Texas Food Bank holds 16th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Parks and Recreation invited players of all skill levels to play for the East Texas Food Bank on their 16th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday in Lindsey Park.

The event raised money for both the East Texas Food Bank and the Tyler Parks and Recreation department.

Over the past 15 years, the Tyler Ice Bowl has raised funds for 143,582 meals.

The goal this year was to reach 500 pounds of food this year. The East Texas Food Bank’s CEO told KETK they reached the mark and more.

“This has just been an awesome event for the East Texas Food bank. Last year they had a record attendance, and you know what they broke that record this year,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of East Texas Food Bank.

With the food and cash donations made today, the East Texas Food Bank will provide a total of over 200,000 meals.