Tyler Parks offers new Outdoor Adventure series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will offer free outdoor activities for families with children 6 to 12 years old.

Activities will include hiking, fishing and birdwatching.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department credit the free cost of the program to the grant given to them by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The Outdoor Adventure Series activities for this fall will include:

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon: Backpack and Hiking at Tyler State Park, located at 789 Park Rd. 16

at Tyler State Park, located at 789 Park Rd. 16 Saturday, Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Animal Tracking at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. Saturday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m.: Bird Watching at Tyler State Park, 789 Park Rd. 16

at Tyler State Park, 789 Park Rd. 16 Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to Noon: Basic Fishing at Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

All participants must bring their own water. Participants must pre-register for events as each event is limited to 10 families.

For more information and to register, you can call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271 and or visit the Tyler Parks and Recreation website at www.TylerParksRec.com.