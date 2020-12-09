Tyler police buy Christmas gifts for local children during ‘Blue Santa’ event

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Dozens of East Texas children received special gifts from their Christmas wish list on Tuesday.

KETK was there as the Tyler Police Department hosted their annual “Blue Santa” event at Walmart on 5050 Troup Highway in Tyler.

Each child was given a gift card to buy toys, and members of law enforcement walked along with families as they selected their purchases.

The children selected for “Blue Santa” have somehow made an impact on these officers throughout the year, and they were nominated.

This year social distancing measures were in place, due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, first responders and police will also be at the Walmart on 31 East and Loop for another “Blue Santa” event.