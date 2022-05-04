TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department has received an outpour of support after they asked if the community could donate teddy bears and other stuffed animals to them.

They received many bags of stuffed toys and calls from people who wanted to help.

“There are no words to say how thankful I am to the community,” said police.

Officials wanted the teddy bears to make children feel better if they have to interact with authorities. Police said they have had teddy bears in their patrol cars for decades.

According to law enforcement, when they are on patrol they sometimes speak to people who are going through a tough time.

“A teddy bear does a whole lot for a child,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for Tyler PD.

Police appreciate their community and said they always come together to help during a time of need.

Law enforcement have reached their goal for toys for now, but if people would like to donate in the future, they should call police to arrange a drop off.