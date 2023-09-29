TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library will be giving away copies of famous banned books next week in order to celebrate Banned Books Week.

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 6 the library will be giving away paperback copies of “Charlotte’s Web”, “Where The Wild Things Are” and “Fahrenheit 451” on a first come first serve basis.

There’s a limit of one book per family and there are only the following amounts of each book available:

“Charlotte’s Web” – 20 copies available

“Where The Wild Things Are” – 20 copies available

“Fahrenheit 451” – 50 copies available

The library, with the help of their Teen Council, will also have a themed book display which will allow library visitors to reflect on banned or challenged books throughout history.

According to the library, Banned Books Week was founded in 1982 as a national celebration of books and the right to read.

To learn more about the books visit the Tyler Public Library online or call the library at 903-593-7323.