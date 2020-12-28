Tyler Public Library holding Winter Reading Challenge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library is encouraging students to use their break between semesters to read and offering rewards for those who do it.

The Library’s Winter Reading Challenge continues through Jan. 15.

Children from elementary age through high school seniors are challenged to read for at least six hours. Those who complete the challenge can choose a free book to keep from a selection provided by The Friends of the Tyler Public Library, said information from the library.

“So this is our second Winter Reading Challenge here at the Tyler Public Library. We are challenging our adults and our kids of all ages to read,” said Amy Skipper, the library’s youth services librarian.

All who complete the challenge will have their name entered into a raffle to win a coupon for the Library’s 3D printer valued at $3, $5 or $10.

Adults ages 18 and older are also being challenged to read three books. Adults who complete the challenge will receive a free book coupon to use in the Library’s Book Nook. They will also have their name entered into a raffle to win a coupon for the Library’s 3D printer valued at $3, $5 or $10.

People can sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge by visiting www.tpl.beanstack.org or click on the Beanstack reading log link at www.TylerLibrary.com.