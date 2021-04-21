Tyler Public Library hosting a virtual workshop to benefit parents and children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Public Library is helping parents and caregivers grow with their children by offering a virtual parent-child workshop.

This free, family-friendly event is the library’s effort to give these groups the resources they need to be successful in helping their kids through early development.

The library incorporated the parent-child workshop after becoming a Family Place Library. They are part of a national network of libraries with the moto, “Building foundations for early learning.”

While this workshop is now an annual event held at library, the pandemic has turned this session into a virtual experience

The workshop features many beneficial tools, including five different interactive rooms filled with videos from child specialists and interactive activities for parents and children to do together.

These resources focus on topics like early literacy, nutrition, childhood development, speech and hearing, and caregiving. The library hopes these courses will help children aged 0 to 3 learn that their first teachers are their parents, and help caregivers realize the things they do daily with their children matter.

“All of those little things they do every day matter, and there are so many different things they can do to incorporate right into their daily routines whether that’s reading a book, or helping with their child’s literacy.” Amy Skipper, Youth Services Librarian

The Tyler Public Library urges people to remember the resources available right here within the community.

“It’s so important for us to be able to, as the moto goes for family place, build foundations for early learning here as a community hub, as a place with lots of books as we have behind us, as well as providing other educational opportunities for our kids,” Skipper said. “It’s really important to support the families in our community, and this is one way we hope we that can do that.”

Because these courses are fully virtual, parents and children can work at their own pace and on their own schedule, logging onto the portal whenever time allows. The entire course does not need to be completed, but families who do complete the entire workshop will get a take-home reward kit that includes a book, activities, and additional resource information.

These parent-child workshops are offered twice a year, once in the Spring and once in the Fall. To register for the current session, visit www.tylerlibrary.com