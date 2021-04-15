Tyler Public Library hosting Titanic exhibition

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More than 100 years after the Titanic sank, many are still fascinated about the luxury liner’s demise on its maiden voyage

Tyler Public Library is hosting an exhibition about the Titanic through the end of the month.

“Learn and explore the history of this infamous ship and voyage,” said information from the library. “You can then learn about the Titanic’s history and voyage in this walk-through interactive setup.

Patrons receive a boarding pass of a passenger or crewmate who sailed on the ship. “At the end, you will find out the fate of the person on the boarding pass you selected,” the information said.

The walls of the library’s Taylor auditorium are covered with information about the ship and its passengers — some who lived and some who perished. Patrons can also see a video about the magnificent passenger ship.

The free exhibition is open from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays at 201 S. College Ave.

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, four days into its maiden voyage from England to New York City. It had about 2,224 on board when it struck an iceberg an iceberg and and sank.

More than 1,500 people died. The sinking of the Titanic remains one of the largest maritime disasters involving a passenger ship.